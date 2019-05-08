Guest Book View Sign Service Information Melvin Funeral Home 15522 South Dupont Highway Harrington , DE 19952 (302)-398-3884 Visitation 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM Melvin Funeral Home 15522 South Dupont Highway Harrington , DE 19952 View Map Celebration of Life 12:00 PM Melvin Funeral Home 15522 South Dupont Highway Harrington , DE 19952 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

HARRINGTON - George F. Gibson passed away May 6, 2019. He is the son of the late George H. and Alice Gibson.

George spent his work career as a chemical compounder, working at Dentsply Caulk Company in Milford for the last 12 years.

George's greatest love was his family who he cherished deeply. A little shy and quiet, George had a twisted sense of humor once you got to know him and though he may complain first, he would do anything for others, often putting them first. George loved sports, especially the Philadelphia teams. In his younger years, he played softball for the Blue Rocks. George enjoyed being outdoors whether fishing with his brothers, canoeing, trail walks, and gardening. He liked playing music on his record player, creating art, and watching cartoons especially Sponge Bob.

George is survived by his loving wife of 37 years, Tammy Gibson; son, Matthew Gibson Sr.; daughters, Amanda and Emily Gibson; brothers, Paul Gibson and Eddie Gibson (Monica); sisters, Karen Yeatman, Alison Fasano (Anthony) and Jo Paula Barshay; grandchildren, Lacey and Jacob Morris, Liam Daniels, Matthew Gibons Jr., and Maleah Garrett; several nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life service will take place at Melvin Funeral Home, 15522 S. DuPont Hwy., Harrington, DE 19952, on Friday, May 10, 2019 at 12 p.m. with a visitation for family and friends two hours prior.

Arrangements are by the Thomas E. Melvin & Son Funeral Home Inc., Harrington. Visit us at





HARRINGTON - George F. Gibson passed away May 6, 2019. He is the son of the late George H. and Alice Gibson.George spent his work career as a chemical compounder, working at Dentsply Caulk Company in Milford for the last 12 years.George's greatest love was his family who he cherished deeply. A little shy and quiet, George had a twisted sense of humor once you got to know him and though he may complain first, he would do anything for others, often putting them first. George loved sports, especially the Philadelphia teams. In his younger years, he played softball for the Blue Rocks. George enjoyed being outdoors whether fishing with his brothers, canoeing, trail walks, and gardening. He liked playing music on his record player, creating art, and watching cartoons especially Sponge Bob.George is survived by his loving wife of 37 years, Tammy Gibson; son, Matthew Gibson Sr.; daughters, Amanda and Emily Gibson; brothers, Paul Gibson and Eddie Gibson (Monica); sisters, Karen Yeatman, Alison Fasano (Anthony) and Jo Paula Barshay; grandchildren, Lacey and Jacob Morris, Liam Daniels, Matthew Gibons Jr., and Maleah Garrett; several nieces and nephews.A celebration of life service will take place at Melvin Funeral Home, 15522 S. DuPont Hwy., Harrington, DE 19952, on Friday, May 10, 2019 at 12 p.m. with a visitation for family and friends two hours prior.Arrangements are by the Thomas E. Melvin & Son Funeral Home Inc., Harrington. Visit us at www.melvinfuneralhome.com to sign condolence book. Published in NewsZapDE on May 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for NewsZapDE Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close