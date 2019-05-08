HARRINGTON - George F. Gibson passed away May 6, 2019. He is the son of the late George H. and Alice Gibson.
George spent his work career as a chemical compounder, working at Dentsply Caulk Company in Milford for the last 12 years.
George's greatest love was his family who he cherished deeply. A little shy and quiet, George had a twisted sense of humor once you got to know him and though he may complain first, he would do anything for others, often putting them first. George loved sports, especially the Philadelphia teams. In his younger years, he played softball for the Blue Rocks. George enjoyed being outdoors whether fishing with his brothers, canoeing, trail walks, and gardening. He liked playing music on his record player, creating art, and watching cartoons especially Sponge Bob.
George is survived by his loving wife of 37 years, Tammy Gibson; son, Matthew Gibson Sr.; daughters, Amanda and Emily Gibson; brothers, Paul Gibson and Eddie Gibson (Monica); sisters, Karen Yeatman, Alison Fasano (Anthony) and Jo Paula Barshay; grandchildren, Lacey and Jacob Morris, Liam Daniels, Matthew Gibons Jr., and Maleah Garrett; several nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life service will take place at Melvin Funeral Home, 15522 S. DuPont Hwy., Harrington, DE 19952, on Friday, May 10, 2019 at 12 p.m. with a visitation for family and friends two hours prior.
Arrangements are by the Thomas E. Melvin & Son Funeral Home Inc., Harrington. Visit us at www.melvinfuneralhome.com to sign condolence book.
Published in NewsZapDE on May 8, 2019