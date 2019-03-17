Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Dover - George F. Thompson passed away Monday, March 11, 2019, in Kent General Hospital.

George was born Dec. 21, 1923, in Philadelphia, Pa. to the late, Frank and Rose (Fisher) Thompson. He served proudly in the United States Air Force for over 21 years, before retiring with the rank of Tech Sergeant. His career in the military spanned three wars, WW II, Korea and Vietnam, where he earned several commendations including the Air Force Commendation Medal, the Vietnam Service Medal, and the National Defense Service Medal; as well as several other awards and ribbons including the Small Arms Expert Marksmanship Ribbon.

After retiring from the military, George continued on to another career, this one in civil service, working in the Commissary on Dover Air Force Base for over 20 years.

He was a person who would do anything for anyone, and was always willing to donate his time and money to the local food banks in the area.

George was a family man, who enjoyed spending time with his family, and also an avid sports fan, rooting on his hometown Phillies & Eagles.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife, Shizuko; a brother, Leonard Thompson; and a sister, Lorraine McSweeney.

George is survived by his three children, Michael Thompson and wife, Cynthia; of Luray, Va., Phillip Thompson and wife, Connie, of Dover and Thomas Thompson and wife, Elisa, of Luray, Va.; eight grandchildren, Stephanie

Burial with Full Military Honors will take place at a later date in Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Va. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to any local food bank in your area. Condolences may be sent via:





Dover - George F. Thompson passed away Monday, March 11, 2019, in Kent General Hospital.George was born Dec. 21, 1923, in Philadelphia, Pa. to the late, Frank and Rose (Fisher) Thompson. He served proudly in the United States Air Force for over 21 years, before retiring with the rank of Tech Sergeant. His career in the military spanned three wars, WW II, Korea and Vietnam, where he earned several commendations including the Air Force Commendation Medal, the Vietnam Service Medal, and the National Defense Service Medal; as well as several other awards and ribbons including the Small Arms Expert Marksmanship Ribbon.After retiring from the military, George continued on to another career, this one in civil service, working in the Commissary on Dover Air Force Base for over 20 years.He was a person who would do anything for anyone, and was always willing to donate his time and money to the local food banks in the area.George was a family man, who enjoyed spending time with his family, and also an avid sports fan, rooting on his hometown Phillies & Eagles.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife, Shizuko; a brother, Leonard Thompson; and a sister, Lorraine McSweeney.George is survived by his three children, Michael Thompson and wife, Cynthia; of Luray, Va., Phillip Thompson and wife, Connie, of Dover and Thomas Thompson and wife, Elisa, of Luray, Va.; eight grandchildren, Stephanie Smith , Elizabeth Drake, Michael Thompson, II, Amanda Dofflemyer, Lauren Thompson, Brandi Thompson, Caroline Thompson, and Marissa Thompson; 14 great-grandchildren, and four great-great-grandchildren.Burial with Full Military Honors will take place at a later date in Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Va. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to any local food bank in your area. Condolences may be sent via: www.pippinfuneralhome.com Funeral Home Pippin Funeral Home

119 W. Camden Wyoming

Camden Wyoming , DE 19934

(302) 697-7002 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in NewsZapDE on Mar. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Smith Return to today's Obituaries for NewsZapDE Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close