He was born in Georgetown the son of the late George Fred Rust, Sr. and Ella Mae (Holton) Rust.

He was a veteran of the U.S.

He was the Postmaster for Harbeson and Millsboro Post Offices, retiring in 1990.

He was a member of the American Legion Post #28 in Millsboro, as well as Past Commander, a member of Providence U.M. Church in Georgetown, The National Association of Retired Federal Employees, and a member of the Improved Order of Redmen for 49 years and Past Great Sachem of the State of Delaware.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his siblings, Katherine Prettyman, Raymond Rust, Louise (Sebastian) Simeone, Blanche (Victor) Epolito, Jack Rust, and Eleanor (Preston) Elliott.

He is survived by his wife, Patricia (Mundorf) Rust; children, Karen Rust Farrell (Patrick) of Flagler Beach, Fla., George F. (Rusty) Rust, III (Denise) of Millsboro and Keith Rust (Lilly) of Georgetown; four grandchildren, Jaime (Ken) Alderman, Jordan (Brittney) Farrell, Yi-Cai Zou (Naum Pitu), and Jessie; and five great-grandchildren, Salada, Axl, Rillian, Liam, and Landon.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, at 1 p.m. in the chapel of Short Funeral Services, 609 E. Market St., Georgetown, where friend may call after 11 a.m. Interment will be at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Millsboro.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to: Providence U.M. Church in care of Maryleen Cathel, 216 W. Market St., Georgetown, DE 19947 or Delaware Hospice Center, 100 Patriots Way, Milford, DE 19963.



