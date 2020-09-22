1/1
George H. Faulkner
George H. Faulkner, 89
WILMINGTON - George H. Faulkner passed away at Brandywine Nursing & Rehabilitation Center on Friday, September 18, 2020. He was born on January 16, 1931 in Dover, Delaware.
George worked for Sears & Roebuck as a Warehouseman, operating forklifts. He enjoyed gardening, farming and spending time with his family.
He was preceded by his wife, Elizabeth Wagner Faulkner.
George is survived by daughters, Arlene Hahn of New Castle, and Linda Dudelheim and her husband Mark Liebal of Newark; sister, Jean Green of Dover; grandchildren, Nikki Testa and Steven Hahn; and a great-grandson, Kaleb Warlow.
Friends and family may gather at Short Funeral Services, 416 Federal St., Milton, Del. on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at 1 p.m.; then follow in procession to the graveside service at Henlopen Memorial Park, 28787 Lockerman Rd., Milton, Delaware. All in attendance must wear a mask and adhere to social distancing and gathering protocols.
Online condolences may be left at www.shortfuneralservicesandcremation.com



Published in Delaware State News on Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Short Funeral Services
416 Federal Street
Milton, DE 19968
(302) 684-8521
