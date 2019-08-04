Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George Henry Doe. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

LEWES - George Henry Doe, 78, of Lewes, formerly of Ogdensburg, N.Y., passed away unexpectedly in his home on Monday, July 29, 2019.

George was a retired electrician from General Foods and a lifetime Member of the American Legion Post 2 in Dover, Delaware. He attended St. Peter's Catholic School, George Hall Jr. High School, and Ogdensburg Free Academy before joining the Army in 1963, where he was stationed at Fort Miles in Lewes, Del. George was well-liked by those who knew him and could start a conversation anywhere with anyone. His humor and the stories he told will be deeply missed.

George was most proud of his children: Patricia Marie Doe of Lewes, Karen Elizabeth Doe and husband David Price of London, Brett Patrick Doe and wife Alejandra of Stanardsville, Va. and Jeanne Michelle Doe Dukes and husband Don of Lewes. He also adored his grandchildren: Bryana, Samantha, Mason, Pearson, Aidan, Isabella, and Santiago; as well as many nieces and nephews.

He enjoyed visiting his hometown of Ogdensburg, N.Y., where three of his siblings and their wives continue to reside: James T. Doe and wife Joyce, Lawrence A. Doe and wife Barbara, and Albert J. Doe and wife Joan. Another brother, Donald C. Doe, resides in Kinnelon, N.J.

George was predeceased by his parents, Adelard Theodore Doe and Catherine Elizabeth (

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in honor of George Doe to the Lewes-Rehoboth Meals on Wheels or the Lewes Police Foundation.





