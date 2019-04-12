George Hershel Waples

Obituary
Guest Book
  • "My sincere condolences to the family and friends. As the..."
  • "Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult..."
    - From the Staff of Bennie Smith Funeral Home

LINCOLN - George Hershel Waples departed this life on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at home surrounded by his family.
Celebration of Life Service will be held Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at 12 p.m. Family and friends may visit two prior to the service. St. John 2nd Baptist Church, 26602 Mt. Joy Road Millsboro, DE 19966. To offer words of comfort or sign the guestbook visit www.benniesmithfuneralhome.com. Professional service entrusted to Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Milford.
Funeral Home
Bennie Smith Funeral Homes - Milford
274 North Rehoboth Boulevard
Milford, DE 19963
(302) 422-5955
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in NewsZapDE on Apr. 12, 2019
bullet Smith
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.