Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George J. "Buck" Hudson. View Sign Service Information Short Funeral Services 416 Federal Street Milton , DE 19968 (302)-684-8521 Graveside service 12:00 PM Odd Fellows Cemetery Union Street Milton , DE View Map Send Flowers Obituary



Buck was born in Milford, son of the late George J. "Jack", Sr., and Clara (

Buck spent most of his life in Milton. Many years ago he ran farm equipment for King Cole Cannery. When the cannery closed he relocated to Louisiana and worked making custom fish nets; after ten years in Louisiana, he returned to Milton and began working in the seafood industry for the Copp family. He enjoyed both his time in Delaware and Louisiana, where he made numerous friends; however, his most precious times were enjoyed when spending time with his nieces and nephews. He loved his family and deer hunting and was a fan of the Washington Redskins and Baltimore Orioles.

Buck is survived by three siblings, Debbie Spencer and Carlton, Frank Hudson and Kay, Joe Hudson and Marian; five nieces, April Hitchens, Chrissy Dunn, Pleasure Johnson, Peyton Dunn, and Diamond Johnson; five nephews, Frankie Hudson, Tommy Hudson, Chase Hitchens, AJ Nubez, and Bobby Johnson, Jr.; as well as numerous great nieces, great nephews and a host of extended family and friends.

A graveside funeral service will be held at Noon on Monday, Dec. 30, 2019 at Odd Fellows Cemetery, Union Street, Milton.

Arrangements are in the care of Short Funeral Services, Milton.



MILTON - George J. "Buck" Hudson, Jr., passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019 at Bayhealth Sussex Campus.Buck was born in Milford, son of the late George J. "Jack", Sr., and Clara ( Smith ) Hudson.Buck spent most of his life in Milton. Many years ago he ran farm equipment for King Cole Cannery. When the cannery closed he relocated to Louisiana and worked making custom fish nets; after ten years in Louisiana, he returned to Milton and began working in the seafood industry for the Copp family. He enjoyed both his time in Delaware and Louisiana, where he made numerous friends; however, his most precious times were enjoyed when spending time with his nieces and nephews. He loved his family and deer hunting and was a fan of the Washington Redskins and Baltimore Orioles.Buck is survived by three siblings, Debbie Spencer and Carlton, Frank Hudson and Kay, Joe Hudson and Marian; five nieces, April Hitchens, Chrissy Dunn, Pleasure Johnson, Peyton Dunn, and Diamond Johnson; five nephews, Frankie Hudson, Tommy Hudson, Chase Hitchens, AJ Nubez, and Bobby Johnson, Jr.; as well as numerous great nieces, great nephews and a host of extended family and friends.A graveside funeral service will be held at Noon on Monday, Dec. 30, 2019 at Odd Fellows Cemetery, Union Street, Milton.Arrangements are in the care of Short Funeral Services, Milton. Published in NewsZapDE on Dec. 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to Today's Obituaries for NewsZapDE Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close