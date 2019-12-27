MILTON - George J. "Buck" Hudson, Jr., passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019 at Bayhealth Sussex Campus.
Buck was born in Milford, son of the late George J. "Jack", Sr., and Clara (Smith) Hudson.
Buck spent most of his life in Milton. Many years ago he ran farm equipment for King Cole Cannery. When the cannery closed he relocated to Louisiana and worked making custom fish nets; after ten years in Louisiana, he returned to Milton and began working in the seafood industry for the Copp family. He enjoyed both his time in Delaware and Louisiana, where he made numerous friends; however, his most precious times were enjoyed when spending time with his nieces and nephews. He loved his family and deer hunting and was a fan of the Washington Redskins and Baltimore Orioles.
Buck is survived by three siblings, Debbie Spencer and Carlton, Frank Hudson and Kay, Joe Hudson and Marian; five nieces, April Hitchens, Chrissy Dunn, Pleasure Johnson, Peyton Dunn, and Diamond Johnson; five nephews, Frankie Hudson, Tommy Hudson, Chase Hitchens, AJ Nubez, and Bobby Johnson, Jr.; as well as numerous great nieces, great nephews and a host of extended family and friends.
A graveside funeral service will be held at Noon on Monday, Dec. 30, 2019 at Odd Fellows Cemetery, Union Street, Milton.
Arrangements are in the care of Short Funeral Services, Milton.
Published in NewsZapDE on Dec. 27, 2019