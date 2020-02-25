George Joseph Koenig formerly of Milford, Del., passed away Feb. 13, 2020 at Harbor Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Lewes.
A native of East Meadow, N.Y., Koenig graduated from State University of New York at New Paltz, where he received a degree in art education. He maintained a love for art throughout his life and would frequently draw caricatures, paint and create other works of art. He eventually moved to Milford, Del. and he was most recently employed at Dover Downs Hotel & Casino. He was predeceased by his wives, Joan Mason Koenig and Patricia Bailey Koenig; and by his parents, John and Jeanne Koenig.
He is survived by his three brothers, John R. Koenig of Barrington, R.I.; James L. Koenig of Brooklyn, N.Y., and Charles E. Koenig of Mathews, Va.; four nieces, a nephew, a grand-niece, grand-nephew and step-children from each of his marriages.
A Memorial Service will be held at Lofland Funeral Home, 102 Lakeview Avenue, Milford at 12 noon, March 1, 2020 followed by burial at the Milford Community Cemetery. Letters of condolence may be shared with the family at www.loflandandmcknatt.com
Published in NewsZapDE on Feb. 25, 2020