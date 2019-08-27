Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George Larry Bailey. View Sign Service Information Asbury United Methodist Church 20 W Mount Vernon St Smyrna, DE 19977 (302) 653-8415 Calling hours 3:30 PM Asbury United Methodist Church 20 W. Mt. Vernon St. Smyrna , DE View Map Memorial service 4:00 PM Asbury United Methodist Church 20 W. Mt. Vernon St. Smyrna , DE View Map Send Flowers Obituary

SMYRNA - George Larry Bailey passed away peacefully at home on Monday Aug. 19, 2019 with his family by his side.

Larry was born Sept. 24, 1938 in Cape Charles, Va. to his late parents, Clay and Katherine Davis Bailey. They moved to Smyrna when he was very young.

His parents owned a small grocery store in town where he helped deliver groceries to local businesses and also helped as a butcher. It was there that he met his wife Barbara. He delivered groceries to Scott's Nursing Home where Barbara worked at the time. He always said how he used to admire her through the window when he walked past the street and always looked forward to seeing and talking to her. They were married on June 2, 1962.

Larry started to work for George Hoffecker as a truck mechanic in his early 20's. He stayed there until he went to Air Products in 1973, and he remained there until he retired.

Larry was a collector who loved antiques and old cars. He loved cruising down to Dover for all the car shows. He also loved old westerns, country music, and spending time in his garage. Larry was very intelligent, patient, and had a sense of humor that kept him joking. He could lift your spirit just by being in the same room. You never met a person who didn't love his company.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Barbara; and his son, David.

He is survived by his granddaughers, Brittney, of Townsend, and Courtney, of Albion, Ill.; and two great-grandchildren, Kentley and Camdyn Bailey. He will be dearly missed by his many family, friends, and his dog Hank.

Memorial services will be held 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019 at Asbury United Methodist Church, 20 W. Mt. Vernon St., Smyrna, where friends may call at 3:30 p.m.

