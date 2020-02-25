GEORGETOWN - George Layton Johnson passed away at Beebe Healthcare, on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020.

He was born in Milford Hospital, son of the late W. Layton and Eleanor (Messick) Johnson.

George graduated with the Georgetown High School Class of 1967. After high school, he attended Officers Candidate School where he graduated as Second Lieutenant. He served in the Delaware Army National Guard and later received an honorable discharge.

George Layton worked in several different capacities over the years and he enjoyed being outdoors. He especially loved the beach, boats, fishing, hunting, and exploring nature with his friends. He was an inherently kind man with a special soft spot in his heart for all of the family dogs and Callie Cat and he loved feeding and sneaking them treats.

In addition to his parents, Layton and Eleanor, George was preceded in death by a niece, Lauren Johnson.

He is survived by his three siblings, Michael B. Johnson (wife Linda), Rebecca Johnson-Dennis and Sharon Lynn Johnson; two nieces, Sydney Dennis and Billie Criswell (husband Daren); nephew, Luke Nichols; great-niece, Ruby; great-nephew, Micah; as well as extended family and friends.

A memorial service and celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in George's memory are welcome to: Georgetown EMS/Station 93, 406 N. Front St., Georgetown, DE 19947, Rheumatology Research Foundation, 2200 Lake Blvd. N.E., Atlanta, GA 30319, or Lyme Disease Association, P.O. Box 1438, Jackson, NJ 08527.

Arrangements in the care of Short Funeral Services, Georgetown.



