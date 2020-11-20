1/1
George Patton Steele
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share George's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
George Patton Steele, 74
HARTLY - George Patton Steele passed away November 18, 2020, peacefully surrounded by his family. Mr. Steele was born January 31, 1946 in Wilmington, Del., the son of William and Anna Steele, Sr.
George was the owner and operator of George's Truck Repair. He loved hunting, fishing & running women. He was the best truck mechanic in the area.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Judy; his grandson, Martin Ray Cox; a granddaughter, Mildred Steele; daughter, Elsie Steele; and stepson, Ray Snow.
He is survived by his wife, Connie; children, Maryann Gordy (the late Albert), Georgianna Lowe (Bobby), Deloros Kurtz (Shayne), Judy Steele and Michael Steele (Angel); step-children, Mitchell and Felisha; his grandchildren, Jettie (Daniel), Curtis (Kara), George (Kara), Samuel (Chrissy), Robert, Lisa, Judy, Rene, Elijah; 26 great grandchildren; his brother, Ace Steele (Pearl); sisters, Sharon Lindale, Alice Fritz, Georgianna Wright and Annie Carlisle; extended family and friends.
A walk-through visitation will take place Friday, November 20, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. Funeral Service Saturday, 10 a.m. at the funeral home. The family is limited to 50 guests, masks must be worn and social distancing must be recognized.
The family wishes to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff of Compassionate Care Hospice.
Memorials may be made to St Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Share a memory and watch live stream of the service at www.pippinfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Delaware State News on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Viewing
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Pippin Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Pippin Funeral Home
119 W. Camden Wyoming
Camden Wyoming, DE 19934
(302) 697-7002
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved