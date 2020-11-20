George Patton Steele, 74
HARTLY - George Patton Steele passed away November 18, 2020, peacefully surrounded by his family. Mr. Steele was born January 31, 1946 in Wilmington, Del., the son of William and Anna Steele, Sr.
George was the owner and operator of George's Truck Repair. He loved hunting, fishing & running women. He was the best truck mechanic in the area.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Judy; his grandson, Martin Ray Cox; a granddaughter, Mildred Steele; daughter, Elsie Steele; and stepson, Ray Snow.
He is survived by his wife, Connie; children, Maryann Gordy (the late Albert), Georgianna Lowe (Bobby), Deloros Kurtz (Shayne), Judy Steele and Michael Steele (Angel); step-children, Mitchell and Felisha; his grandchildren, Jettie (Daniel), Curtis (Kara), George (Kara), Samuel (Chrissy), Robert, Lisa, Judy, Rene, Elijah; 26 great grandchildren; his brother, Ace Steele (Pearl); sisters, Sharon Lindale, Alice Fritz, Georgianna Wright and Annie Carlisle; extended family and friends.
A walk-through visitation will take place Friday, November 20, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. Funeral Service Saturday, 10 a.m. at the funeral home. The family is limited to 50 guests, masks must be worn and social distancing must be recognized.
The family wishes to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff of Compassionate Care Hospice.
Memorials may be made to St Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Share a memory and watch live stream of the service at www.pippinfuneralhome.com