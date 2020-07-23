George R. "Ray" Kraus,
LINCOLN - George R. "Ray" Kraus passed away on Sunday, July 19, 2020 at the Delaware Hospice Center in Milford.
Ray was born in Wilmington, son of the late George P. and Jennie (Passwaters) Kraus. Ray's father worked for the railroad industry which brought them to Lincoln when Ray was a child. Ray remained in Lincoln at his family home for over 70 years.
Ray made his career at the E. I. duPont Company in Seaford and retired as a Staple Panelboard Operator in 1992 after over 30 years' service to the company. He, as well, served in the Army National Guard. After retirement, he worked for twenty years as a commercial waterman, fishing and crabbing in the waters off Delaware and Maryland.
Ray was a first class world traveler and photographer. This love of the outdoors and photography took him around the world numerous times, including Alaska over 70 times, for photography adventures. Ray's collection of stunning photos is unmatched. Ray's many adventures led him to being Delta Airlines No. 1 holder of Delta Miles in the United States. Ray also loved hunting and once a year participated in a Big Game Hunt adventure.
Ray loved all things cowboy; his friends lovingly referred to him as "Yosemite Sam" and expressed that "he was one of a kind". Always one to be dressed to a "T" his collection of western apparel, including cowboy hats, boots and bolo ties, was immense. Ray's health in the past two years kept him from traveling too far. Not being able to travel too far from home, he enjoyed a nice meal out, bird watching, and especially visits from his numerous friends.
Ray is survived by cousins, Curtis Carey, Virginia Houseman; William III, Susan, and Linda Passwaters and their mother, Barbara Passwaters; and his dear friends to whom he was especially close, Buddy Disharoon, Norma Wilson, John Hitch, Joe Roman, Larry Foley, Bo Virden, Cecil Donovan and Donald Hill.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Lincoln Cemetery, Clendaniel Pond Road, Lincoln, DE 19960. A time of visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m.-10:45 a.m. in the chapel of Berry-Short Funeral Home, 119 NW Front Street, Milford, DE 19963. All attending the visitation must wear a mask and adhere to social distancing and gathering protocols.
In lieu of flowers contributions in Ray's memory are welcome to Delaware State Police, c/o Camp Barnes, PO Box 430, Dover, DE 19903.
