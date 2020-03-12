NEW ELLINGTON, S.C. - George Reed of New Ellington, S.C. formally of Smyrna passed away, Monday, March 2, 2020 at home.
He was born May 22, 1977 in Dover to the Late William Richard Reed and Linda Louise Lloyd Reed.
George worked as a carpenter in South Carolina. He enjoyed golf, x-box video games, watching the Eagles and his dogs.
He is survived by his sons, Shawn Davis and Harley Reed; step children, Ariana and Nathan Talley; brothers, Christopher Wothers, Tyler LeCates, William Grose; sisters, Lisa Snow and her husband Harvey, Dawn Dixon, Linda Wothers, Jr. and Ella Wothers.
Memorial services will be held 2 p.m., Sunday, March 15, 2020 at Torbert Funeral Chapel South, 1145 E. Lebanon Road (Rt.10), Dover. Friends may call one hour prior.
