WYOMING - George Selby Jarmon, Jr. passed away peacefully, Thursday, March 19, 2020, in his home, surrounded by his loving family.
George was born Oct. 26, 1940, in Wilmington to the late, George and Irene (Fish) Jarmon. He attended the Pennsylvania Institute of Technology and University of Delaware, and served proudly in the Delaware Air National Guard for six years. He then was hired at Playtex in Dover as the Director of Engineering, and received a patent for a product which he had developed, before ending his career as the Director of Research Development. In his free time, George enjoyed golfing, traveling, and reading.
He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Jonna (Balloch) Jarmon; three children, Drake Andrew Jarmon, of Ortonville, Mich., Tracy Renee' White and Toby Lyn Dean, both of West Chester, Pa.; and his grandchildren, Andrew, Aaron, Zachary, Scott, Marissa, and Selby.
A Memorial Service will take place later this summer in Pippin Funeral Home, Inc., 119 West Camden-Wyoming Ave. Wyoming, due to the restrictions of COVID-19.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to , P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD. 21741-5014.
Published in NewsZapDE on Apr. 5, 2020