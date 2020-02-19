Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George V. Sawyer. View Sign Service Information Pippin Funeral Home 119 W. Camden Wyoming Camden Wyoming , DE 19934 (302)-697-7002 Viewing 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Pippin Funeral Home 119 W. Camden Wyoming Camden Wyoming , DE 19934 View Map Viewing 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM Pippin Funeral Home 119 W. Camden Wyoming Camden Wyoming , DE 19934 View Map Funeral service 1:00 PM Pippin Funeral Home 119 W. Camden Wyoming Camden Wyoming , DE 19934 View Map Burial Following Services Sharon Hills Memorial Park Dover , DE View Map Send Flowers Obituary

It is with heavy heart that we announce that George V. Sawyer lost his long and courageous battle with Alzheimer's on Feb. 16, 2020. He was born in Franklin, Mass. on Dec 27, 1932 to Thelma and Forrest Sawyer. He was one of four boys Palmer, Paul, Allen and four girls Joyce, Gail, Linda and Jean. He spent much of his younger years working on his Grampa Miller and Uncle George's farm. He joined the U.S. Air Force in 1954, he proudly served his country for ten years. He was transferred to Dover AFB where he met his loving and devoted wife of 63 years Virginia E. Carter who cared for him until the very end.After leaving the Air Force he joined Virginia's father in the family business at Bucks Barber Shop. After Buck retired, George and Virginia took over the barbershop and own it still today.He is survived by his wife, Virginia; son, Danny Sawyer and his wife Denise; daughter, Cheryl and her husband Robert Garrett; a daughter, Jacqueline and her partner Wesley Meredith; eight grandchildren; and seven great grandchildren; sister-in-law, Shirley and her husband Walter Wharton; Rebecca and her husband Theodore Enss, Brenda and her husband Andrew Polasko along with many nieces and nephews.He was one of the kindest and most caring people and was loved by all who knew him. He was a very loving father and his children admired him dearly. Even though Alzheimers robbed George of so many things one thing it couldn't take away was his love of working in his yard and caring for his flower beds. Heaven has gained not only an angel but, a new gardener, the grasses and flowers will be more lush and greener than ever.Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, 2020 at Pippin Funeral Home, 119 W. Camden-Wyoming Ave., Wyoming, DE 19934 where a viewing will be held Thursday evening from 6 to 8 p.m. and Friday from noon till 1 p.m. Burial with Military Honors will follow immediately at Sharon Hills Memorial Park, Dover.In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Delaware Valley Headquarters 399 Market St. Suite 102 Philadelphia, PA 19106Online condolences may be sent to www.pippinfuneralhome.com Published in NewsZapDE on Feb. 19, 2020 Print | View Guest Book Related Memorial Sites U.S. Air Force Return to Today's Obituaries for NewsZapDE Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

