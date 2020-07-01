George W. Beckett
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share George's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
FRANKFORD, Del. â€" George W. Beckett died Thursday, June 25, 2020.
A private funeral service will be held Friday at 1 p.m., with a public viewing one hour prior, at Lewis N. Watson Funeral Home, P.A., Salisbury, Md. Please visit www.lewisnwatsonfuneralhome.com to offer condolences to the family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Delaware State News on Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
3
Viewing
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Lewis N. Watson Funeral Home, P.A. - Salisbury
Send Flowers
JUL
3
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Lewis N. Watson Funeral Home, P.A. - Salisbury
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lewis N. Watson Funeral Home, P.A. - Salisbury
1618 West Road
Salisbury, MD 21801
410-546-6937
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved