MILFORD â€" On June 19, 2020 George W. Shockley, Jr. peacefully passed away at his house.
He was born on June 23, 1945 in Rehoboth to the late George and Emma Shockley.
George owned and operated G.W. Shockley and Associates which developed software for the state of Delaware.
He was a past member of the Shawnee Country Club and an active member of the Milford Elks.
Mr. Shockley was preceded in death by his wife of 40 years, Charlene Shockley.
He is survived by his son, George Shockley, III and his wife Amber; his granddaughter, Ella Shockley; his sister, Janice Yingling and her husband Jim; his brother, Lawrence Savage and his wife Sherry, and Billy Savage and his wife Anne.
The family will receive visitors at Rogers Funeral Home, 301 Lakeview Ave, Milford, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Thursday 25, 2020 with a funeral service at 11 a.m. Please make sure to bring your mask as they will be required.
Interment is Epsworth U.M.C.
Published in Delaware State News on Jun. 23, 2020.