Gerald Diane 'Lumpy' Freeman, 67FELTON - Gerald Diane Freeman passed away on September 16, 2020 at home.A funeral service will be 11 a.m., Saturday, September 26, 2020 at First Pilgrim Baptist Church, 27 S. Caesar Rodney Avenue, Camden, DE 19934 where there will be a viewing from 9 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. Saturday. COVID-19 protocol will be in effect. Burial will be private.Online condolences may be made via www.pippinfuneralhome.com