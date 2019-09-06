CLAYTON - Gerald L. Manley, Sr. "Jerry" passed away, Monday, Sept. 2, 2019 at Kent General Hospital.
Jerry was born May 27, 1958 in Rock Hall, Md. to Helen Marie White Manley and the late Leonard Garland Manley.
He served in the Army National Guard. Jerry was a self-employed contractor for almost 40 years. He enjoyed family functions, hunting, crabbing, car racing, livestock and going on Sunday rides with his wife. Jerry was a member of the Camden Wyoming Moose Lodge and the Silverlake Fishing Club in Hartly.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his sister, Debbie Manley.
He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Cathy Blair Manley of Clayton; daughter, Tina Dempsey of Leipsic; sons, Gerald Manley and his partner Brian Ferguson of Smyrna, Matthew Manley of Clayton, Chris Manley of Smyrna and Jerry's adopted son, Asa Clegg "Ace" of Clayton; his mother Helen Marie Fletcher of Smyrna; brother, Alan Manley of Smyrna; sister, Cindy Blair of Felton; twin grandsons, Jacob and Jimmy Dempsey and son-in-law, Tom Dempsey of Smyrna.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m., Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019 at Torbert Funeral Chapel South, 1145 E. Lebanon Road (Rt.10), Dover. Friends may call from 6-8 p.m. Monday evening. Interment will be in the Glenwood Cemetery, Smyrna.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions be made to Torbert Funeral Chapel, 61 S. Bradford Street, Dover, DE 19904 to help defray funeral expenses.
Letters of condolences may be sent and guest book signed at www.torbertfuneral.com
Published in NewsZapDE on Sept. 6, 2019