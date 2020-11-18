Gerald L. Webb, 72
HARRINGTON - Gerald L. Webb passed away at his son's home surrounded by his family, on Monday, November 16, 2020. He was the son of the late Derrickson and Virginia Webb.
After his retirement from Kraft Foods, Gerald became a part time Fleet driver for the State of Delaware. He was a member of the Masonic Temple Lodge #9 of Milford.
Gerald was a hard worker who did not sit still very often. He had a routine of eating breakfast at the Williamsville Store every day, cutting his grass, and spending time with family. Gerald will be remembered for his sense of humor and love of his family.
In addition to his parents; Gerald was preceded in death by his brothers, Jack Webb, Donald "Hoss" Webb, and Wm "Billy" Webb.
Gerald is survived by his loving wife, Deborah L. Webb; son, Matthew (Robyn) Webb; grandsons, Matthew Jr, Andrew, and Benjamin Webb; sisters, Polly (Frank) Robbins and Libby (David) Kelley.
No services are scheduled at this time and will be at the family's discretion. A burial will take place in Barratt's Chapel Cemetery, in the near future. Written condolences can be expressed online at www.melvinfuneralhome.com
, and will be forwarded to the family.
Arrangements are by the Thomas E. Melvin & Son Funeral Home Inc, Harrington.