1/1
Gerald L. Webb
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gerald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gerald L. Webb, 72
HARRINGTON - Gerald L. Webb passed away at his son's home surrounded by his family, on Monday, November 16, 2020. He was the son of the late Derrickson and Virginia Webb.
After his retirement from Kraft Foods, Gerald became a part time Fleet driver for the State of Delaware. He was a member of the Masonic Temple Lodge #9 of Milford.
Gerald was a hard worker who did not sit still very often. He had a routine of eating breakfast at the Williamsville Store every day, cutting his grass, and spending time with family. Gerald will be remembered for his sense of humor and love of his family.
In addition to his parents; Gerald was preceded in death by his brothers, Jack Webb, Donald "Hoss" Webb, and Wm "Billy" Webb.
Gerald is survived by his loving wife, Deborah L. Webb; son, Matthew (Robyn) Webb; grandsons, Matthew Jr, Andrew, and Benjamin Webb; sisters, Polly (Frank) Robbins and Libby (David) Kelley.
No services are scheduled at this time and will be at the family's discretion. A burial will take place in Barratt's Chapel Cemetery, in the near future. Written condolences can be expressed online at www.melvinfuneralhome.com, and will be forwarded to the family.
Arrangements are by the Thomas E. Melvin & Son Funeral Home Inc, Harrington.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Delaware State News on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thomas E Melvin & Son Funeral Home Inc
15522 S Dupont Hwy
Harrington, DE 19952
(302) 398-3884
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved