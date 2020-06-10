Geraldine E. Freeman passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at BayHealth Medical Center.
A Graveside Service will be held on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Sharon Hill Cemetery, 2928 Sharon Hill Rd., Dover, DE 19904 at 11:30 a.m. A public viewing will be held on Friday, June 12, 2020 at Bennie Smith Funeral Home, 717 W. Division St., Dover, DE 19904 from 5-7 p.m.
Letters of condolence may be sent and guestbook book signed at www.benniesmithfuneralhome.com. Professional Services entrusted to Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Dover.
Published in Delaware State News on Jun. 10, 2020.