We, the members of the family of the late Geraldine Sylvia Durant, bow in humble submission to the inevitable will of our Heavenly Father, who on Sunday afternoon, April 19, 2020 made her peaceful transition from her earthly home at the precious age of 80, in the company of loved ones. Geraldine was preceded in death by her mother, Hazel Olivia Massey; her father, William Massey; brothers, Paul, Charles, and Harold Massey; and sister, Amelia Dudley, all of Dover.

Geraldine was born to the late William and Hazel Massey on the 31st day of December, 1939 in Dover. She graduated at William Henry High School, and continued higher education at Wesley College for a duration of two years. Geraldine had a devoted career to the United States Air Force, working Civil Service as a Flight Service Technician. In total, Geraldine committed 44 years with the United States Department of Defense.

One could always see Geraldine, on the go, to and from shopping, dressed to impress from head to toe. She had a unique way of touching those she came in contact with, whether it was her friendly manner and hosting family gatherings, she continually showed deep concern for the ones she loved. Those who knew her would describe her as loving, eccentric, independent, and a social butterfly. She was truly the definition of one of a kind. She was united in marriage to James Durant, Jr. in which they shared six children.

Geraldine is survived by brother, William J. Massey aka Sonny of Dover; aunt, Marian Winder of Dover; aunt, Courtney Stevenson of Dover; two daughters, Yolanda Caldwell (Tony) of Dover, Evanthia Durant of Dover; four sons, Orlando Massey (Chiharu) of Misawa, Japan, Anthony Massey Sr. (Claudia) of Federal Way, Washington, Mark Durant of Inglewood, California and Darren Durant of Dover; 13 grandchildren, Stanicia Stanford, Sean Hardy, Lakeeva Stanford, Chihiro Massey, Crystal Stanford, Anthony Massey Jr., Miu Massey, Artesia Durant, Brianna Massey, Nicole Durant, Denzel Durant, Arissa Reddick, and Kanada Massey; ten great-grandchildren; a special niece, Julia Harris; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and close friends.

