Gertrude Anne Langowski Cox
1937 - 2020
Gertrude Anne
Langowski Cox
HARTLY - Gertrude Anne Langowski Cox passed away peacefully at home in Hartly on Saturday, June 27, 2020. Born on May 21, 1937 in Philadelphia, Pa., Gertrude is the daughter of Frank Langowski, Anna Mitch Langowski Belikove and John Belikove.
Gertrude worked at Leeds Travelwear Clayton, Del. in the accounts payable department along with doing all the printing for the factory. She also worked for NASDA, National Association Department of Agriculture, Washington D.C. as a supervisory enumerator for 30 years.
Gertrude enjoyed going to the theatre (plays), traveling, reading, painting in oils, sewing, knitting, basket making, ceramics, gardening and has been a Master Gardener in Kent County for over 20 years. She also loved ballroom dancing. She and her husband Leroy, along with three other couples, started the Dover Dance Club. At one time they belonged to three different ballroom dance clubs.
In addition to her parents, Gertrude was preceded in death by her husband, Leroy Cox; as well as her longtime pet, Buddy.
She is survived by her daughter, Cheryl Silves (Kenny), Hartly; her son, Michael Cox, Hartly; and grandchildren, Aurora Cooke Thompson (Allen), Adam Cooke and Jordan Cox; as well as eight great grandchildren.
Private services will be held at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Bear, Del.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions be made to the SPCA Camden, Del.
Letters of condolences may be sent to www.traderfh.com



Published in Delaware State News on Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
1 entry
July 2, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Trader Funeral Home
