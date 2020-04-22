MILTON - Gertrude L. "Trudy" Rosenblatt passed away on Sunday, April 19, 2020 at Beebe Medical Center in Lewes. She was born in Germany on August 23, 1937 to Carl and Anna (nee Wohrstein) Heitz.
Trudy worked in Quality Control for National Can in Fogelsville, Pa. She also worked at Cedar Creek Bait & Tackle Shop and enjoyed tying fishing rigs. She was a member of the Red Hat Society, and loved gardening, sewing and knitting.
She is survived by her son, Jack Rosenblatt and his wife, Gina; brother, Günther Heitz; sister, Renee Kraut; four grandchildren, Lauren, Jamie, Justin and Julie; and two great-grandchildren.
No formal services will be held.
Arrangements in the care of Short Funeral Services, Milton.
Published in NewsZapDE on Apr. 22, 2020