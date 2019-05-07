Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gertrude Marie Gibbs. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Gertrude Marie Gibbs, of Farmville, Va., formerly of Amelia, Va. passed from this life on May 4, 2019.

She was preceded in death by her husbands, Sydney Bernard Gibbs Sr., and Kenneth Cubbage, and is survived by her sons, Michael Paul Behm (Sharon) of Dover and Kenneth Christopher Cubbage (Karen) of Farmville; granddaughters, Gillian, Graceyn, and Glory; her brother, Edward Fleming, Jr., of Chestertown, Md.; sisters, Erika Stewart (James) of Texas, Margaret Hayward (Clarence) and Christine Fleming both of Pennsylvania.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at Good Samaritan Catholic Church, 13441 Patrick Henry Hwy., Amelia, Va. 23002 with burial following in the Virginia Veterans Cemetery in Amelia. Visiting at the Hillsman-Hix Funeral Home, 16409 Court St., in Amelia prior to service beginning at 10:30 a.m. until 11:45 a.m.

Contributions may be made to St. Bonaventure Indian Mission and School P. O. Box 610 Thoreau, NM. 87323-0610 or The .

Condolences at





Gertrude Marie Gibbs, of Farmville, Va., formerly of Amelia, Va. passed from this life on May 4, 2019.She was preceded in death by her husbands, Sydney Bernard Gibbs Sr., and Kenneth Cubbage, and is survived by her sons, Michael Paul Behm (Sharon) of Dover and Kenneth Christopher Cubbage (Karen) of Farmville; granddaughters, Gillian, Graceyn, and Glory; her brother, Edward Fleming, Jr., of Chestertown, Md.; sisters, Erika Stewart (James) of Texas, Margaret Hayward (Clarence) and Christine Fleming both of Pennsylvania.A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at Good Samaritan Catholic Church, 13441 Patrick Henry Hwy., Amelia, Va. 23002 with burial following in the Virginia Veterans Cemetery in Amelia. Visiting at the Hillsman-Hix Funeral Home, 16409 Court St., in Amelia prior to service beginning at 10:30 a.m. until 11:45 a.m.Contributions may be made to St. Bonaventure Indian Mission and School P. O. Box 610 Thoreau, NM. 87323-0610 or The .Condolences at www.hillsmanhix.com Published in NewsZapDE on May 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for NewsZapDE Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.