Gertrude Marie Gibbs, of Farmville, Va., formerly of Amelia, Va. passed from this life on May 4, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her husbands, Sydney Bernard Gibbs Sr., and Kenneth Cubbage, and is survived by her sons, Michael Paul Behm (Sharon) of Dover and Kenneth Christopher Cubbage (Karen) of Farmville; granddaughters, Gillian, Graceyn, and Glory; her brother, Edward Fleming, Jr., of Chestertown, Md.; sisters, Erika Stewart (James) of Texas, Margaret Hayward (Clarence) and Christine Fleming both of Pennsylvania.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at Good Samaritan Catholic Church, 13441 Patrick Henry Hwy., Amelia, Va. 23002 with burial following in the Virginia Veterans Cemetery in Amelia. Visiting at the Hillsman-Hix Funeral Home, 16409 Court St., in Amelia prior to service beginning at 10:30 a.m. until 11:45 a.m.
Contributions may be made to St. Bonaventure Indian Mission and School P. O. Box 610 Thoreau, NM. 87323-0610 or The .
Published in NewsZapDE on May 7, 2019