Gifford Joseph (Gilt) Hopkins

Service Information
Viewing
Friday, May 31, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
St. John 2nd Baptist Church
26602 Mt. Joy Rd.
Millsboro, DE
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
St. John 2nd Baptist Church
26602 Mt. Joy Rd.
Millsboro, DE
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
12:00 PM
St. John 2nd Baptist Church
26602 Mt. Joy Rd.
Millsboro, DE
View Map
Obituary
GEORGETOWN - Gifford (Gilt) Joseph Hopkins departed this life on Tuesday May 21, 2019 surrounded by family and friends at Nanticoke Memorial Hospital in Seaford.
Viewing will be held Friday Evening 6 to 8 p.m. at St. John 2nd Baptist Church, 26602 Mt. Joy Rd. Millsboro, Delaware 19966. Celebration of life will be held on Saturday June 1, 2019 at St. John 2nd Baptist Church, 26602 Mt. Joy Rd. Millsboro, DE 19966 at 12 p.m. Family and friends may visit two hours prior to service. To offer words of comfort, or sign the guest book visit http://www.benniesmithfuneralhome.com. Professional service entrusted to Bennie Smith, Millsboro.
Published in NewsZapDE on May 30, 2019
