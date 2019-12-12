Gina Singletary

Obituary
Dover - Gina Singletary was granted her angel wings at her home, Dec. 6, 2019.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019 at Frontline Ministries located at 516 Jefferic Blvd., Dover, DE. 19901 to begin at 12 p.m. with visitation one hour prior. A public viewing will be held on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019 at Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Dover, DE 19904 to be held from 6 to 8 p.m.
Letters of condolence may be sent and guestbook signed at www.benniesmithfuneralhome.com. Professional Services entrusted to Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Dover.
Published in NewsZapDE on Dec. 12, 2019
