GEORGETOWN - Ginger L. Lathbury passed away peacefully at Seasons Hospice at Christiana on Sunday, March 17, 2019.
Ginger was born in Georgetown to the late Clayton and Mildred (Mitchell) Lathbury. She retired from Trader's Jewelry Store in Lewes. Ginger loved to read, work in her garden, and collect dolls. She also enjoyed going out to lunch and shopping.
She is survived by her loving companion of 45 years, Joe Weemstein; brother, Pat and his wife Joann Lathbury; three nieces, Cheryl, Patti Joe, and Karen; and nephew, Brian.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at 1 p.m. at St. Peter's Episcopal Cemetery, 660 Pilottown Rd., Lewes, DE 19958.
Published in NewsZapDE on Mar. 19, 2019