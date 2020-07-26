Giovan Pietro 'Pete'
Pizzadili, 80
Giovan Pietro "Pete" Pizzadili passed away peacefully on March 31, 2020 at his home surrounded by his wife and two daughters after suffering from long-term health issues.
Pete was preceded in death by his parents, Salvatore and Sabina Pizzadili and his brother and best friend, Tony Pizzadili.
Pete is survived by the love of his life and wife of 50 years, Jean Pizzadili; their daughters, Wendy and Angela Pizzadili; his sister and brother-in-law, Maria and Alfredo Cambarau; their two children and their spouses, his nephew, Salvatore and Francesca Cambarau and his niece and Goddaughter, Paola and Lorenzo Taccori, and their children; his sister-in-law Kathy Pizzadili (Tony's wife) and his niece, Antonia Pizzadili and his niece and Goddaughter, Adriana Pizzadili; numerous other family members in Delaware, Pittsburgh, California, and majority in Italy; his best friend who he considered his brother, Lou Toto and his wife Izzy and their entire family; and a very special man who was considered to be the son Pete and Jeannie never had and the brother that Wendy and Angela always wanted, Aaron Dickinson, his wife Jennifer, and their children; and his many very dear friends.
Pete was born on February 25, 1940 in Talla, Italy which is a small beautiful town in Tuscany approximately 20 minutes from Florence, Italy. In 1956, Pete immigrated to the United States with his parents, brother, and sister. Pete's two uncles and their families had already immigrated and became United States Citizens, so they were able to sponsor Pete and his family. Pete went to Felton High School and graduated with the class of 1958. To this day, Pete and his classmates are still very good friends and he truly cherished his first friendships with them in the United States. Pete served in the military and was part of the special forces because he spoke seven languages. After leaving the military, he worked for the state while continuing to work at Pizzadili's Deli. While working two jobs, Pete earned a degree at Wesley College and a degree at Delaware State University. During this time, Pete started his legendary "Pete's Stand" at the Delaware State Fair for 60 years and was also a Director for the State Fair. This was such an honor to him for many reasons but most of all because he absolutely loved the State Fair and being able to work with all of his good friends.
In 1967, Pete and his brother, Tony, became the owners of Pizzadili's Deli. They were incredibly proud of their business and expanded the business to include their successful catering business. Pete was a hardworking man who truly enjoyed what he did. In Pete's spare time, he made his own wine for personal consumption for over 40 years. It was something that he learned at a young age because of his father's life-long work at vineyards and wineries. Their father's dream was for his sons to open a winery here in Delaware like the ones that he owned and worked at in Italy. Pete and Tony were able to accomplish their father's dream, which became Pete's heaven on Earth. It gave him great peace and one of his favorite things to do was to spend time with Jeannie especially at the winery! Pete was a family man who loved his family more than anything and everything he did was for them. He truly felt incredibly blessed to be with the love of his life for more than 50 years, to have his two daughters that he adored and they adored him so very much, a close family who loved him, to have the best friends anyone could ever ask for, and to have truly lived the American Dream. Pete was so proud to be an American!
The family is hoping to have a "Celebration of Life" for Pete on Sunday, October 25, 2020 from Noon to 5PM at Pizzadili Winery. If you are planning to attend, please contact Jeannie at 302-270-8631 or Wendy at 302-270-8632. Of course, this will depend on the current and possible upcoming pandemic status.