Giuseppe Garramone, 82
Giuseppe Garramone passed away peacefully on September 23rd at the age of 82. Born in the small town of Pietrapertosa in Southern Italy, Giuseppe emigrated to the United States and settled in New York at the age of 18. During his time in New York, "Pop," as he was known to many, dedicated himself to the development of his culinary skills, working in eateries throughout the Burroughs. After sixteen years of honing his craft, Pop relocated to Dover, Delaware, bringing his expertise his knowledge, and especially his passion. In the fall of 1972, he opened Roma Italian Restaurant. Over the years, as he built on the foundation that was "Roma," Chef Garramone expanded the restaurant's footprint into the award-winning premier location for fine Italian dining in Central Delaware that we know today. Roma, originally recognized as a local Italian eatery, has now become a brand of its own.
Giuseppe took great pride in everything that he did. He was meticulous in the kitchen of his restaurant, his wine cellar, and his home, taking great care to ensure that everything was done in just the right way. He relished the idea of having family work within the company as it grew. Having his nieces, nephews, daughters, and son share in the art of creating beautiful food in an inviting setting was one of his greatest joys. In 1999, Pop decided it was time to turn over his chef's knives and the Roma legacy to his only son, Joseph, who continues to lead the company with the knowledge, insight, skill set, and passion his father inspired.
Once retired, Pop was able to spend more time on his beloved farm, tending to his menagerie of animals. During the winter months, he loved "snow birding" to his property in Cape Coral to enjoy time with his brothers, sister, nieces, and friends.
Pop was an incredibly kind-hearted and well-respected man with a no-nonsense attitude. He was a force in his own right and a nurturing and mentoring presence for anyone who wished to learn.
He will be truly missed by his children: Teresa Bianchi of New York, Nina Bianchi of New York, Joseph Garramone and wife Kristin Garramone of Felton, Delaware, Maria (Christina) Garramone of Frederica, Delaware; his grandchildren: Faith, Sarah, Aiden, Anastasia, Arianna, and Jean; his sister: Rachel Garramone; his brothers: Vito Garramone and his wife, Filomena, Tony Garramone and his wife, Linda. He will also be greatly missed by his beloved niece, Elisa Gangl of New York and her fiancé, Steven Podhaizer; and companion, Pamela.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, September 27th, from 2 – 4 pm and 6 – 8 pm at Michael J. Ambruso Funeral Home, 1175 State Street, in Dover.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered 10 am Monday at Holy Cross Church, 631 State Street, in Dover. Interment will follow at Barrett's Chapel Cemetery at 6486 Bay Road, in Frederica, Delaware.
