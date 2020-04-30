HARRINGTON - Gladys Ethel Morgan passed away on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at the Delaware Hospital for the Chronically Ill in Smyrna.
She was born on April 19, 1936 in Upland, Pa. area, the daughter of the late David H. Dolbow and Olive Saylor Dolbow.
She married Norman Morgan Jr. and they made their home in Harrington. In addition to raising her family, Gladys worked as a seamstress in Easton at a clothing manufacturing facility for many years. In her free time she enjoyed Barbequing, playing pinochle, spending time with her family and friends, and her beloved dogs.
She is survived by a daughter, Tracey Morgan; and her caregiver, Karen Schweitzer both of Harrington; a sister, Martina Wallace of Bridgeville; a sister-in-law, Nancy Moyer of Lincoln; a granddaughter, Lindsay Morgan of Harrington; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Danny Morgan; five brothers, Morris Dolbow, George Dolbow, Robert Dolbow, Theodore "Ernie" Dolbow and Norman Dolbow, Cloyd Dolbow; and two sisters, Olive Harris and Margie Fitzcharles.
Burial will be private.
Services entrusted to the Framptom Funeral Home - Fleischauer Chapel in Greenwood. Share memories with the family at www.framptom.com
Published in NewsZapDE on Apr. 30, 2020