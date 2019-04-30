Loving mother and grandmother

GEORGETOWN – Gladys M. Shoemaker passed away peacefully at Beebe Healthcare in Lewes on Friday, April 26, 2019.

Gladys was born in Georgetown, daughter of the late Samuel Paynter and Florence Delema (West) Hitchens.

Gladys was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and sister. Her children adored her and shared that she was a "Mom every day". Her family was very important to her and she loved them dearly. She dearly loved being a homemaker. Gladys, as well, had attended and been an active member of the Church of God in Georgetown.

In addition to her parents, Gladys was preceded in death by her husband, Gene R. Shoemaker (2015); and her siblings, Grace Willey, Alice Gordon, Elwood Hitchens, and Alton Hitchens.

She is survived by her five children, Gwen Evans, Lynn Wright, Jeanne Reed, Nancy Shoemaker, and Gregory Shoemaker; six grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; as well as, numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.

A graveside service will be held privately.

Arrangements in the care of Short Funeral Services, Georgetown.



