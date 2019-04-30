DOVER - Gladys Mae Lawson passed away, Thursday, April 25, 2019 at Kent General Hospital.
Mrs. Lawson was born Nov. 11, 1936 in Buffalo, S.C. to the late Curtis Lunsford and Annie Navy Lunsford.
She worked in sales at Outten Brothers for many years. Mrs. Lawson was a member of DAV and the Calvary Church in Dover. She enjoyed camping, fishing, flower gardening and singing on the Green.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Joe Lawson, Sr.; and daughter, Karen M. Lawson.
She is survived by her sons, Joe A. Lawson, Jr. of Buffalo, S.C. and Gavin M. Lawson of Dover; daughter, Deborah Williamson of California; brother, Floyd Lunsford of Buffalo, S.C.; sisters, Bertha Lawson of Roebuck, S.C. and Edith Lawson of Pauline, S.C.; nine grandchildren and fourteen great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held 2 p.m., Sunday, May 5, 2019 at Calvary Church, 1141 E. Lebanon Road (Rt.10), Dover. Friends may call from 6-8 p.m. Saturday evening at Torbert Funeral Chapel South, 1145 E. Lebanon Road, Dover. Interment will be 2 p.m., Monday, May 6, 2019 at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Bear.
Letters of condolences may be sent and guestbook signed at www.torbertfuneral.com
Published in NewsZapDE on Apr. 30, 2019