Gladys Mae Yeako of Winter Haven, Fla. formerly of Greenwood passed away Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019 in Florida.

She was born May 1, 1929 in Greenwood to the late Gray and Emma Williamson. She retired from Harrington's Shirt Factory and later was the arts and crafts director for the Senior Center. She was of the Methodist faith and a lifetime member of the V.F.W. Ladies Auxiliary in Greenwood.

Gladys was preceded in death by her husband, Michael Yeako Jr.; three sisters, Louise Thomas, Doris Kates, and June Roe; and two brothers, Clarence "Nub" Williamson, and Ray "Foxy" Williamson.

She is survived by two children, a daughter, Bonnie Freer and her husband Terry; and a son, Jimmy Yeako and his wife Martha all of Winter Haven, Fla.; a sister, Betty Hammond of Harrington; four grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; and eight great great grandchildren.

Funeral service will be held on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019 at 2 p.m. at the Fleischauer Funeral Home, 16 W. Market St., Greenwood. Friends may call from 1 to 2 p.m.

Interment will be held at St. Johnstown Cemetery in Greenwood.



