Guest Book View Sign Service Information Short Funeral Home 13 E. Grove Street Delmar , DE 19940 (302)-846-2525 Send Flowers Obituary



Born in Camden, N.J. on July 25, 1917, she was the second child of William George and Marie H. Groves.

Gladys attended and graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School in Camden, N.J. and then worked for Hunt Pen Company as a secretary where she met her husband Thorpe F. Caldwell. They were married in January 1942 prior to his deployment in World War II. While he served in the Army, she lived with her parents and traveled daily with her father to the Ford Motor Company in Chester, Pa. to do her part as a "Rosie the Riveter". After the war, she and her husband moved to Delmar, Md. to take over operation and then ownership of what became known as Caldwell's Market. During the next thirty-five years, their market was well known for their fresh cut meats and seafood, including her handmade crab crabs. She was a longtime member of St. Stephen's United Methodist in Delmar, a lifetime member of the Delmar VFW Post 8276 Ladies Auxiliary, and a member of the MAC Club of Delmar. Since moving to Magnolia, she has been a member of the People's Church of Dover -UCC.

Following, their retirement from their business, her and her husband and son Thorpie spent many years as snowbirds in Winter Haven, Fla. where she enjoyed her time swimming and other community activities, playing cards and games with friends and participating in several bowling leagues. Bowling had been a lifelong passion that she had enjoyed from her teen years until she was 90. She believed that being active kept her fit and young at heart, whether it was being part of a roller skating club as a young adult, swimming, bowling or having her first motorcycle ride arranged by her friends at Champion Club at the age of 94 she was always ready for a new challenge.

She is survived by her son, Reverend James M. Caldwell; her daughter, Carol M. Caldwell Amoia and her husband, Anthony of Grasonville, Md.; two grandsons, Michael F. Amoia (wife, Jessica) of Phoenix, Ariz., and Christopher A. Amoia (wife, Crystal); three great-granddaughters, Ashley M. Amoia, Karli C. Amoia, and Megan E. Amoia; and four step great-grandchildren, Ian Mamone, Mekayla Clegg, Trevor Ormsby and Olivia Ormsby; as well as several nieces and nephews.

In addition, to her parents, she was preceded in death, by her husband of 63 years, Thorpe Caldwell; her son, Thorpie; and her siblings, George W. Groves, Sr., Mazie Joy Boyd, and Beatrice Groves; as well as a nephew, George W. Groves, Jr.

In response to the restrictions of the Covid19 pandemic and family member health issues, a memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. Internment at Spring Hill Memory Gardens, near Hebron, will be coordinated by Short Funeral Home in Delmar, Del.

A special thanks to Seasons Hospice for the wonderful care and support they have provided to our family and mother over the last year. Memorial donations may be made in her memory to the VFW Post 8276 or the VFW Post 8276 Ladies Auxiliary in Delmar, Md. or to a .

Arrangements are in the care of Short Funeral Home in Delmar. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting



MAGNOLIA - Gladys Marie Caldwell passed away on Thursday, April 16, 2020 at the home she shares with her son Jim in the Champion's Club, over 55 Community in Magnolia.Born in Camden, N.J. on July 25, 1917, she was the second child of William George and Marie H. Groves.Gladys attended and graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School in Camden, N.J. and then worked for Hunt Pen Company as a secretary where she met her husband Thorpe F. Caldwell. They were married in January 1942 prior to his deployment in World War II. While he served in the Army, she lived with her parents and traveled daily with her father to the Ford Motor Company in Chester, Pa. to do her part as a "Rosie the Riveter". After the war, she and her husband moved to Delmar, Md. to take over operation and then ownership of what became known as Caldwell's Market. During the next thirty-five years, their market was well known for their fresh cut meats and seafood, including her handmade crab crabs. She was a longtime member of St. Stephen's United Methodist in Delmar, a lifetime member of the Delmar VFW Post 8276 Ladies Auxiliary, and a member of the MAC Club of Delmar. Since moving to Magnolia, she has been a member of the People's Church of Dover -UCC.Following, their retirement from their business, her and her husband and son Thorpie spent many years as snowbirds in Winter Haven, Fla. where she enjoyed her time swimming and other community activities, playing cards and games with friends and participating in several bowling leagues. Bowling had been a lifelong passion that she had enjoyed from her teen years until she was 90. She believed that being active kept her fit and young at heart, whether it was being part of a roller skating club as a young adult, swimming, bowling or having her first motorcycle ride arranged by her friends at Champion Club at the age of 94 she was always ready for a new challenge.She is survived by her son, Reverend James M. Caldwell; her daughter, Carol M. Caldwell Amoia and her husband, Anthony of Grasonville, Md.; two grandsons, Michael F. Amoia (wife, Jessica) of Phoenix, Ariz., and Christopher A. Amoia (wife, Crystal); three great-granddaughters, Ashley M. Amoia, Karli C. Amoia, and Megan E. Amoia; and four step great-grandchildren, Ian Mamone, Mekayla Clegg, Trevor Ormsby and Olivia Ormsby; as well as several nieces and nephews.In addition, to her parents, she was preceded in death, by her husband of 63 years, Thorpe Caldwell; her son, Thorpie; and her siblings, George W. Groves, Sr., Mazie Joy Boyd, and Beatrice Groves; as well as a nephew, George W. Groves, Jr.In response to the restrictions of the Covid19 pandemic and family member health issues, a memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. Internment at Spring Hill Memory Gardens, near Hebron, will be coordinated by Short Funeral Home in Delmar, Del.A special thanks to Seasons Hospice for the wonderful care and support they have provided to our family and mother over the last year. Memorial donations may be made in her memory to the VFW Post 8276 or the VFW Post 8276 Ladies Auxiliary in Delmar, Md. or to a .Arrangements are in the care of Short Funeral Home in Delmar. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.shortfh.com Published in NewsZapDE on Apr. 21, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for NewsZapDE Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations