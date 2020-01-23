Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gladys Marie Cereghin. View Sign Service Information Matthews-Bryson Funeral Home and Cremation Services 123 West Commerce Street Smyrna , DE 19977 (302)-653-2900 Visitation 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM Matthews-Bryson Funeral Home and Cremation Services 123 West Commerce Street Smyrna , DE 19977 View Map Funeral service 12:00 PM Matthews-Bryson Funeral Home and Cremation Services 123 West Commerce Street Smyrna , DE 19977 View Map Burial 11:00 AM Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery Bear , DE View Map Send Flowers Obituary

SMYRNA - Gladys Marie Cereghin went home to be with her Saviour on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020. She passed away at home peacefully surrounded by family.

Mrs. Cereghin was born July 19, 1942 in Northfork, W.Va., daughter of the late Byron Lane and Lillian Wise Lawrence. She was the secretary to the Commander, Kirk U.S. Army Health Clinic, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Md., working in the Headquarters Section for over 20 years, retiring in 1997. She worked for both the U.S. Air Force and U.S. Army for 34 years in the Washington, D.C. area and at Aberdeen Proving Ground, Md. Mrs. Cereghin was a member of Maranatha Baptist Church, Elkton, Md. prior to moving to Smyrna when she became a member of Grace Baptist Church, pastored by her son John.

She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Rev. Dr. John P. and Teresa Pigott Cereghin; four grandchildren, Patrick, Virginia Beach, Va., Jennifer (Devon) Foster, Franklin, Ind., Andrew, Greenwood, Nova Scotia and Daniel, Pensacola, Fla.; three sisters, Layne Kuster, Accokeek, Md., Deanna (John) Gunther, Moneta, Va., Deborah (Paul) Arcand, Pasadena, Md.; and one brother, Jeffrey (Rhonda) Lawrence, Waldorf, Md.

She was predeceased by her husband, John Lawrence Cereghin.

The family would like to thank VITAS Hospice for their excellent care of her during her last days. Also, special thanks to Nurse Next Door and the members of Grace Baptist Church.

Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. followed by the funeral service at 12 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020 at Matthews-Bryson Funeral Home, 123 W. Commerce St., Smyrna. Burial will be 11 a.m., Wednesday Jan. 29, 2020 at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Bear.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Mrs. Cereghin to Grace Baptist Church's Missionary Fund, PO Box 66, Smyrna, DE 19977.

