Gladys Mary Grant James passed away on Christmas Day in the care of her loving family. She was born on April 24, 1920 to the late Rev. Stanley and Mrs. Florence Howell Grant in Rehoboth Beach. Gladys was an incredibly optimistic woman who co-founded, with her husband Ronald, the James Funeral Home against incredible odds. They started in 1943 with wartime rationing and difficult days, yet succeeded in building a successful business that continues today after merging with Watson Funeral Home in 1970. Ronald preceded her in 1985. She also was a sales representative for Lloyd Memorials. She was a member of the Indian River Senior Center, and participated in the bowling league for over 35 years. In addition, she was also a member of the Dagsboro Church of God. Her message for young people was: "this is America, where there is opportunity. If you stick to it, with hard work you can achieve your dream."
Gladys is survived by her daughter, Connie J. Kollock, and her husband, Joseph of Millsboro. She is also survived by her "foreign exchange daughter", Hannelore Metzer. She also leaves behind a grandson, Joseph Kollock, III; six great-grandchildren; and four great-great grandchildren. The family expresses gratitude for the wonderful care given by Pat Hickman, Delphine Blake and Allie Kollock.
In addition to her husband and parents, Gladys was preceded by her beloved daughter, Fay Donna, in 1948; and by six siblings; and a grandson, Jamie Kollock, in 2015.
A funeral service and Celebration of Her Life will be held Saturday evening Dec. 28, 2019 at 7 p.m. at the Watson Funeral Home, 211 S. Washington St. Millsboro. Friends may call one hour prior from 6 to 7 p.m. for viewing and visitation. Pastor Alan Geijack will officiate. Interment will be on Sunday privately for the family only, in Mariner's Bethel Cemetery in Ocean View.
Published in NewsZapDE on Dec. 28, 2019