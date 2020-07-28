1/1
Glen Anthony "Ski" Kendzierski
Glen Anthony 'Ski' Kendzierski, 46
GREENWOOD - Glen Anthony "Ski" Kendzierski passed away on Sunday, July 19, 2020.
Glen was born in Upland, Pa. on November 10, 1973 to parents Jerry Kendzierski and Linda Shepherd.
Glen served in the United States Marine Corps from 1992-1996 in the 2nd Marines, 2nd Division Weapons Company. He was honorably discharged in 1996 with the rank of Lance Corporal in the Battalion Landing Team.
After his honorable discharge from the Marine Corps he worked as a Stow Associate for Amazon.
Glen was an avid sports fan and a diehard Raiders fan.
He was preceded in death earlier this year by his son, Jordan Andrews of Chesapeake, Va.
He is survived by his son, Jacob Andrews; mother, Linda Shepherd; his father, Jerry Kendzierski, both of Greenwood; aunt and uncle, Susan and David Baker of Camden; sisters, Kristin Kendzierski, Marietta Ridgeway, and Renee Sylvester; brothers, Mark Kendzierski, Matthew Baker and Curtis Kingston; extended family and many friends.
A memorial service will be held at 2 pm on Friday, July 31, 2020 at the Delaware Veterans Cemetery, 26669 Patriots Way, Millsboro, DE 19966. All attendees must wear a mask and adhere to social distancing and gathering protocols.
In lieu of flowers the family requests contributions to the military charity of your choice.
Online condolences are welcome for the family at www.shortfuneralservicesandcremation.com
Arrangements in the care of Berry-Short Funeral Home, Felton.



Published in Delaware State News on Jul. 28, 2020.
