Glenda Emma
Billings, 62
MILFORD - Glenda Emma Billings passed away on Wednesday October 28, 2020, at the Country Rest Home in Greenwood, Del.
She was born in Milford on February 06, 1958 to the late Floyd and Emma Givens.
Mrs. Billings graduated from Milford High School. She also graduated from Delaware Technical Community College in Georgetown, where she earned her Registered Nurse Certification.
Glenda worked many years in the Milford Memorial Hospital in the operating room.
She enjoyed drag racing, hunting, fishing, and being with her friends.
Mrs. Billings always had a smile and enjoyed life. She will be greatly missed.
Glenda was preceded in death by her parents, Floyd and Emma Givens.
She is survived by her husband, Alan Billings; and her loving brother, Gary Givens.
Funeral services were private.
Interment is at Milford Community Cemetery.
