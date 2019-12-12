DOVER - Glenda Perry died suddenly on Dec. 9, 2019. She was born on Dec. 1, 1937 in Chester, Pa., daughter of the late Donald Rogers and Estella Olenchock.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Nancy Roner and Kathleen Alberti. Glenda is also preceded in death by her first husband, the late Charles O'Neil, and her second husband, the late Charles E. Keighton, whom she was married to for 41 years.
Ms. Perry attended schools in Eddystone, Pa. and graduated from Eddystone High School. She had careers as a legal secretary, medical secretary and eventually became a CPQA (Certified Professional of Quality Assurance) for Blue Cross/Blue Shield of Delaware. Her interests included antiquing, painting, interior design and traveling. After her retirement, she enjoyed golfing and spending time with her three grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband, Russell Perry; his daughters, Christine Fox of Dover (Robert), Sue Soltis of Brandon, Minn. and his son, John Perry of Kissimmee, Fla.
She is also survived by her son, Charles W. Keighton of Dover; her daughter, Cynthia Knapp (Christopher); and her three grandchildren, Benjamin, Eleanor and Emma, all of Dover.
Friends will be received on Sunday, Dec. 15 at 1:30 p.m. with a memorial service to follow at 2 p.m. at Pippin Funeral Home at 119 W. Camden-Wyoming Ave., Wyoming, DE 19934.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the or the Brain Injury Association of Delaware.
Published in NewsZapDE on Dec. 12, 2019