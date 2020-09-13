1/
Glenn A. Sego Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Glenn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Glenn A. Sego, Sr.
DOVER - Glenn A. Sego, Sr. died Sept. 8th, 2020 at Bayhealth Medical Center, Dover. He is survived by his wifem Edwina Sego. Mr. Sego was a Load Master stationed at D.A.F.B. until his retirement in 1986.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered 10 a.m., Monday Sept. 14th, 2020 at The Church of The Holy Cross, 631 S. State St., Dover, DE 19901. Interment with Military Honors will follow at 2 p.m. in the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Millsboro, Del.
For the full obituary and to share condolences, please visit www.ambruso.com. Life End Services by Michael J. Ambruso.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Delaware State News on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
14
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
The Church of The Holy Cross
Send Flowers
SEP
14
Interment
02:00 PM
Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Funeral Home of Michael J. Ambruso - Dover
1175 South State Street
Dover, DE 19901
(302) 734-2281
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved