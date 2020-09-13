Glenn A. Sego, Sr.
DOVER - Glenn A. Sego, Sr. died Sept. 8th, 2020 at Bayhealth Medical Center, Dover. He is survived by his wifem Edwina Sego. Mr. Sego was a Load Master stationed at D.A.F.B. until his retirement in 1986.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered 10 a.m., Monday Sept. 14th, 2020 at The Church of The Holy Cross, 631 S. State St., Dover, DE 19901. Interment with Military Honors will follow at 2 p.m. in the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Millsboro, Del.
. Life End Services by Michael J. Ambruso.