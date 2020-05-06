Glenn Homewood, formerly from Newark and Felton, Del., passed away of natural causes April 19, 2020 at his residence in Baton Rouge, La.
Glenn graduated from The Art Institute of Philadelphia in 1988 and though the majority of his career path was not in the art industry, he generally had a drawing or two in the works. He had over 20 years of construction inspection and materials testing experience in the field and laboratory for highly regulated and supervised projects.
After initial training in the construction field, Glenn was a construction technician at DelDOT for 14 years working in expressways maintenance and as lead inspector for various maintenance contracts. Thereafter, Glenn worked as a project manager for 5 years at Hillis-Carnes Engineering Associates performing and generating proposals for field construction inspections and materials testing.
Glenn relocated to Moultrie, Ga. in 2015 where he began a new life's journey. While in Moultrie, he met a lot of people who became significant and long-lasting friends. He inspired others by talking with them and offering counseling. In August 2019 Glenn relocated to Baton Rouge, La. to pursue a new career and redirect his future.
Glenn's gracious, mellow and down-to-earth personality resonated through his blue eyes and smile. Material things were not important to him as he preferred living a simple life and spending time outdoors was a favorite pastime. Glenn made many life-long friends and brothers while growing up and those who knew him enjoyed his passion for artwork. He created beautiful drawings and was very talented, especially with portraits. Glenn taught himself how to play the guitar and he loved playing rock 'n roll and reggae music when he was alone or having a good time with friends.
Glenn is survived by his daughters, Lindsay Homewood and Morgan Homewood (Daniel Johnson); grandsons, Colt and Wyatt; mother, Eleanor Wagner Homewood; brother, Mark Homewood (Sonja); and sister, Elaine Test (Greg Cagle). He was preceded in death by his father, Gary Homewood.
Due to the recommendations imposed by the CDC and the State of Delaware concerning gatherings, services for Glenn will be private and by the immediate family only. Arrangements are entrusted to the Thomas E. Melvin & Son Funeral Home, please visit us at www.melvinfuneralhome.com to express condolences.
Published in NewsZapDE on May 6, 2020.