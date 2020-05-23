Or Copy this URL to Share

MAGNOLIA â€" Gloria A. Demby passed away on May 10, 2020 at Kent General/Bayhealth Hospital.

Celebration of Life service will take place on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Bennie Smith Funeral Home, 717 W. Division Street, Dover, DE 19904 with visitation one hour prior to service.

Letters of condolence may be sent and guestbook signed at www.benniesmithfuneralhome. Professional services entrusted to Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Dover.







