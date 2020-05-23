Gloria A. Demby
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Gloria's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MAGNOLIA â€" Gloria A. Demby passed away on May 10, 2020 at Kent General/Bayhealth Hospital.
Celebration of Life service will take place on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Bennie Smith Funeral Home, 717 W. Division Street, Dover, DE 19904 with visitation one hour prior to service.
Letters of condolence may be sent and guestbook signed at www.benniesmithfuneralhome. Professional services entrusted to Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Dover.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Delaware State News on May 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
26
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Bennie Smith Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bennie Smith Funeral Homes
717 West Division St
Dover, DE 19904
(302) 678-8747
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

4 entries
May 22, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Jean knowland
Coworker
May 22, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Jean Knowland
May 22, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Jennie & Herb Mills
Coworker
May 23, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Bennie Smith Funeral Home
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved