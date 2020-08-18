Gloria Babel, 73
MILFORD - On Tuesday August 4, 2020 Gloria Babel tragically died in the tropical storm "Isaias" at her residence.
Gloria was born and raised in Powers, a small town in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, the daughter of the late Hermann and Mildred Detjen. After high school she moved to Maryland to study Radiology, graduating from the Johns Hopkins Nursing Program. She worked in healthcare nearly 40 years in Annapolis, Maryland. She married the love of her life, Robert, in Dec. 1967 in Annandale, Va. then went on to raise two beautiful daughters Laura and Lynda in Edgewater, Md.
She was a dedicated Mother and Grandmother first and foremost. She treasured her children and grandchildren and embraced every moment with them. She especially loved her role as Grammy, baking cookies, playing cards, pushing swings, and spending hours at Lewes Beach with her grandchildren.
Gloria was a compassionate spirit whose passion was giving to others. She volunteered her time and talents as a gifted seamstress for over ten years as the Wardrobe Mistress for Ballet Theatre of Maryland. In her later years, Gloria spent many hours raising money for her Relay for Life Team and Hospice as an original member of the Rose Colored Lasses social club.
Gloria and Robert retired and moved to the town of Milford in 2003. She enjoyed her time there spending hours working on her garden, browsing the library, and kayaking on Haven Lake. They enjoyed traveling the world together on their many cruises and trips. She also loved gathering with her friends from the Sisters of Laureate Beta for luncheons and dancing with her Jazzercise group at the Milford Senior Center.
Gloria is survived by her loving husband of 52 years, Robert Babel. She was the beloved mother to Laura Snow (Donald) and Lynda Sandi (Greg), proud Grandmother to Daniel, Dylan, Camila and Bianca. She is also survived by her sisters, Ellen Jaeger (Andy), Lois Conine (Pete); and brothers, John Detjen (Chrissy) and Gary Detjen (Emma); and brother-in-law, George Babel (Rosie).
Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life for Gloria Babel on Thursday, August 20, 2020 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at The American Legion Post 3 at 644 N DuPont Blvd Milford.
Gloria will be remembered for her loving, selfless nature and constant smile. She had a quiet strength about her… She will be dearly missed.
Donations in Gloria's memory may be made to the charity of your choice
.
