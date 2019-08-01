Dover - Gloria Germaine Thayer (Hurst) passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on July 21, 2019 after a courageous fight with lung cancer. She was born on May 23, 1955 in Milford, DE, to Mattie Hurst and the late Othar Hurst. "Maine" or "Germaine" as she was affectionately known to her family resided in Dover, DE.
Gloria received her associate's degree in Human Services from Delaware Technical & Community College. She loved cooking and spending time with her grandchildren. She had an interest in fine collectables and acquired quite a collection. She enjoyed reading novels, playing cards, and completing puzzles. Until her illness affected her mobility, you could find her at Spence's Bazaar on Tuesday, Friday, and some Saturday's. She always enjoyed spending time at the sale.
Gloria was preceded in death by her father, Othar Hurst, nephew, William Hopkins, and niece, Nicole Kuforiji.
Gloria leaves cherished memories with and to mourn her lost, the love of her life for over 30 years, her husband, Leon Thayer; daughters, Christina Shockley, Corrine Short and Dana Short; grandchildren, DyVaunte', Deonika, Shanya, Krystyna, TaTyona, Romelo, Christopher, Ciara, and Aysia, all whom she adored; mother, Mattie Hurst; brothers, Alex Becton, Milford Becton, Otha Hurst and Wilbert Hurst; sisters, Deena Farrington (Johnny), Rosalyn Ingram (John), Virginia Atkinson, Rita Hurst, Rochelle Moore (Marshall), brothers-in-law, Harry Thayer, Jr. (Colleen) and Julian Francis; sister-in-law, Susan Stewart; a host of uncles, aunts, cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Service of celebration will be held 12 p.m. Saturday, August 3 at Holy Trinity Church of the Living God, 425 W. Division St., Dover, DE.
Published in NewsZapDE on Aug. 1, 2019