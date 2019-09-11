Dover - Gloria Jean Colley passed away and gained her angel wings, on Sept. 9, 2019 after a lengthy illness.
Mrs. Colley was a housewife that was a caretaker for everyone. She loved her children and grandchildren and great grandchildren with all of her heart. Mrs. Colley was a parishioner at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Dover. In addition to both of her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband of 50 years Patrick Colley.
Mrs. Colley is survived by her children, Paul David (Moneyn) Colley of Dover, John P. (Lori) Colley of Dagsboro, Julie H. (Joe) Highland of Camden; grandchildren, Ashlyn, Michael, Annamarie, Tessa, Olivia, John Patrick and Rebeka also seven great grandchildren.
Graveside services will be private. In lieu of flowers donations may be sent to Season's Hospice, 220 Continental Dr., Suite 407, Newark, DE 19713. Online condolences may be sent to www.pippinfuneralhome.com
Published in NewsZapDE on Sept. 11, 2019