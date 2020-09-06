1/1
Gloria Jean Edwards
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gloria's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gloria Jean Edwards, 69
CLAYTON - Gloria Jean Edwards passed away on September 1, 2020 at Bay Health, Kent Campus, Dover, Del.
Gloria was born on January 7, 1951 in Wilmington, Del., daughter of the late George T. Ogle, Sr. and Evelyn Montague Ogle. As a teenager her family moved to Townsend where she attended Middletown High School. She had worked for State Street Assisted Living in Dover and for 16 years for Delaware Home of the Chronically Ill. Gloria was a life member of Hartley VFC Ladies Auxiliary. She enjoyed swimming.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, William and Tommy Ogle; and her godson, Stephen Alfree.
Mrs. Edwards is survived by her husband of 40 years, James T. Edwards; step-children, Jan Mercer (Tom) and James D. Edwards both of Dover, Del.; three brothers, James H. Ogle and David Ogle (Donna) both of York Springs, Pa. and John J. Ogle, Sr. (Donna) of Sudlersville, Md.; a sister, Joyce Alfree of York Springs, Pa.; and many nieces and nephews.
A viewing will be held on Friday, September 11, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Galena Funeral Home of Stephen L. Schaech, 118 W. Cross St. Galena, Md., where funeral service will begin at 1 p.m.
Burial will follow in Massey Cemetery, Massey, Md.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be offered to Hartley VFC. PO Box 28, Hartley, DE 19953.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Delaware State News on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Viewing
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Galena Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
11
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Galena Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
11
Burial
Massey Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Galena Funeral Home
118 West Cross Street
Galena, MD 21635
(410) 648-5338
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved