Gloria Jean Edwards, 69

CLAYTON - Gloria Jean Edwards passed away on September 1, 2020 at Bay Health, Kent Campus, Dover, Del.

Gloria was born on January 7, 1951 in Wilmington, Del., daughter of the late George T. Ogle, Sr. and Evelyn Montague Ogle. As a teenager her family moved to Townsend where she attended Middletown High School. She had worked for State Street Assisted Living in Dover and for 16 years for Delaware Home of the Chronically Ill. Gloria was a life member of Hartley VFC Ladies Auxiliary. She enjoyed swimming.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, William and Tommy Ogle; and her godson, Stephen Alfree.

Mrs. Edwards is survived by her husband of 40 years, James T. Edwards; step-children, Jan Mercer (Tom) and James D. Edwards both of Dover, Del.; three brothers, James H. Ogle and David Ogle (Donna) both of York Springs, Pa. and John J. Ogle, Sr. (Donna) of Sudlersville, Md.; a sister, Joyce Alfree of York Springs, Pa.; and many nieces and nephews.

A viewing will be held on Friday, September 11, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Galena Funeral Home of Stephen L. Schaech, 118 W. Cross St. Galena, Md., where funeral service will begin at 1 p.m.

Burial will follow in Massey Cemetery, Massey, Md.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be offered to Hartley VFC. PO Box 28, Hartley, DE 19953.







