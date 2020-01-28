Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gloria Johnson Trivits. View Sign Service Information Cranston Funeral Home 300 North Shipley Street Seaford , DE 19973 (302)-629-9237 Send Flowers Obituary

GREENWOOD - Gloria Johnson Trivits went to her eternal home on Jan. 24, 2020 surrounded by her loving family.

Gloria was born on June 12, 1934 in Greenwood, Delaware to Charles and Esther (Brown) Johnson. Gloria grew up on the outskirts of Greenwood, known as Woodenhawk. Her family owned and operated a saw mill. She attended and graduated from the Bridgeville School.

On April 9 in 1955, Gloria married her high school sweetheart, Ray Workman Trivits. They were long time members of Cannon Methodist Church, and more recently the Union Methodist Church in Bridgeville. One of her favorite activities was singing in her church choir. She loved gardening and cooking. She will be remembered for a beautiful garden full of lima beans, the best chicken and dumplings, and her peanut brittle. Family was very important to Gloria, and she dedicated herself to maintaining family ties. She was always ready to help anyone in need, always putting others ahead of herself. Along with caring for her family, Gloria also worked for the Delaware Electric Cooperative for 27 years.

Surviving Gloria is her loving husband of 64 years, Ray Workman Trivits; her daughter, Linda Marie Trivits Abbott (Stewart Abbott); a son, Charles Ray Trivits (Christine Schrock Trivits); three grandsons, Kyle Ray Trivits (Brianca), Kevin Charles Trivits (Anna), Skip Leon Trivits (Jenny); four great-grandchildren, Daphne, Charles, Connor and Juliet; one sister, Darlene Johnson Figgs (Mark).

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the Country Rest Home of Greenwood, and Vita's Hospice Healthcare for the loving care given to our entire family.

Services will be held on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, with visitation 2 to 3 p.m., followed by a memorial service 3 p.m., at Cranston Funeral Home, 300 North Shipley Street, Seaford.

Anyone wishing to make a donation in Gloria's honor is encouraged to consider Vita's Hospice, 30265 Commerce Drive, Suite 202, Millsboro, DE 19966.

To leave a condolence visit





