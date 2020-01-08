SMYRNA - Gloria Kathleen McGrady (nee Smith), age 86, passed away on Monday, June 6, 2020 from cancer.
Mrs. McGrady was born on April 9, 1933 in Dugspur, Va. in the Panther Creek area, the daughter of the late Lawrence and Flora (Jennings) Smith.
In 1956, she moved to Delaware and lived a good life until her death. She was married to the late Elbert Dale McGrady and is survived by her son, Michael Dale McGrady of Smyrna.
She will be buried back home in Virginia with her late husband at Liberty Hill Cemetery in Carroll County, Virginia.
Published in NewsZapDE on Jan. 8, 2020